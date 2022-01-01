Detour Coffeebar
We are a neighborhood coffeehouse on wheels serving locally roasted coffee beans and handcrafted happiness!
3500 Latrobe Drive
Popular Items
Location
3500 Latrobe Drive
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Home of Best Dogs In Town, Hand Smashed Patty(s) and Creamy Gelato Treats.
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
Come in and enjoy!
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Like Blanche’s inspired hospitality, classic Italian fare is an experiment in place and moment, about taking what’s on hand and elevating it. Our menu is true to that philosophy, with Italian staples served alongside modern variations, flavors forged in the pan and paired with a thoughtful selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.
Cajun Queen
Every Day is Mardis Gras!