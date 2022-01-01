Go
Detour Coffeebar

We are a neighborhood coffeehouse on wheels serving locally roasted coffee beans and handcrafted happiness!

3500 Latrobe Drive

Popular Items

Hey Honey!
local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte
Hot Mess Mocha
dark chocolate gets heated with a blend of cayenne, chili powder and a touch of ghost pepper for a spicy latte with a smooth finish
Chai Latte
A blend of spiced black tea with creamy milk, served hot or iced. Make it "dirty" with a shot of espresso!
Smarshmallow Mocha
winterized mocha made with marshmallow flavor, topped with whipped cream & crushed graham!
Cold Brew
Coffee steeped with cold filtered water for 24hrs for a bright, non-acidic finish.

Location

3500 Latrobe Drive

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
