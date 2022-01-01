Go
The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave

Popular Items

Hand-Cut Fries Full$3.85
Our hand-cut fries, double deep fried and seasoned to perfection
Slim Shady$4.99
Classic dog topped with deep fried McClures pickles, cheddar, onions, and zesty honey mustard
Rock City$4.99
Classic dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried, then topped with cheese, grilled onions, and chipotle mayo
Plain Dog$2.99
Plain Dearborn dog in our artisan baked organic bun, add the toppings you love!
Deep Fried Cookie Dough$3.85
Our chocolate chip cookies dough, hand-battered, deep fried, and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powder sugar
Hand-Cut Fries Half$2.85
Our hand-cut fries, double deep fried and seasoned to perfection
Mexican Town$4.99
Classic dog topped with chorizo, tomato, jalapenos, cheddar, and chipotle mayo
The Frito$5.49
Smothered with chili, cheddar, and topped with fritos
Boblo Island BBQ$4.99
Topped with DDCslaw, candied bacon, onion straws, and BBQ sauce
Deep Fried Pickles$3.85
Our hand-battered pickles, deep fried and seasoned to perfection
Location

200 West 5th Ave

Royal Oak MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

