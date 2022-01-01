Detroit restaurants you'll love

We top a marinated and grilled breast of chicken with our rich and delicious curry sauce and serve it with Rice & Peas like in the islands!

Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.

Fonio is an ancient grain that is naturally gluten free and boasts its own slate of health benefits including strengthening hair, nails, and heart health. Additionally it aides in weight loss and prevents anemia.

