Detroit restaurants you'll love

Detroit restaurants
Toast
  • Detroit

Detroit's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Detroit restaurants

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
turkey chops$18.00
Crispy turkey chop with two sides. +$1 for Mac.
catfish dinner$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
shrimp dinner$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Frenchies in Detroit image

 

Frenchies in Detroit

8100 Kercheval Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Hot Dog$4.00
Hot dog served on a steamed bun with mustard, ketchup. sweet relish, and onions. Add shredded cheese for an additional charge.
Also available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering
The Detroiter Dog$5.00
Hot dog wrapped in bacon served on a steamed bun topped with mustard, chilli, and onions. Add shredded cheddar cheese for an additional charge.
Now available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering.
*Chili may contain beef fat
The Kercheval Dog$5.00
Hot dog wrapped in bacon served on a steamed bun topped with Pineapple, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno and Cotija Cheese.
Also available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering
More about Frenchies in Detroit
Supino Pizzeria image

 

Supino Pizzeria

6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad (vg, gf)$9.00
seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)
Rucola Salad (vt, gf)$8.00
arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)
12" Pepperoni$12.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
More about Supino Pizzeria
The Potato Place image

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alfredo Potato$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
Cajun Chicken Bayou$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
House Potato$12.60
Chicken breast, broccoli, bacon and cheese
More about The Potato Place
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2671 John R Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about Saucy Brew Works
7Greens image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

1222 Library St, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yoga Girl$11.00
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
K Foxy$7.35
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
Blake Bowl$11.00
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
More about 7Greens
PAO image

 

PAO

114 W. Adams, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Mushroom Dumplings$15.00
House-made Dumpling , Shitake, Cremini
Mushroom Duxelle, Truffle Ponzu
Japanese Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Wasabi Caesar Dressing
General PAO's Chicken$21.00
Shishito Peppers and Onions, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Reduction, Japanese Sticky Rice, Crispy Wanton
More about PAO
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.3 (4553 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
20pc Boneless$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
More about Wing Snob
Motor City Brewing Works image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$9.25
NEW! Four cheese blend , olive oil, oregano, topped with grated Parmesan and Garlic Spice. Served with house ranch and tomato herb sauce. Cut into 10-12 pieces
BBQ Chicken$12.00
Hickory BBQ sauce, fontina cheese, bacon, roasted chicken and red onion. Topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Start with our 10" Pizza Crust, pick your favorite sauce* and then a cheese. Then add any meat, vegetable or fruit selection. Add extra cheese for $1.50. (*Pesto Sauce additional $1.00)
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Coriander Kitchen and Farm image

 

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tempeh Rueben$13.00
Pastrami spiced tempeh grilled, topped with caraway kraut, vegan 1,000 island, and swiss on toasted rye. Make it vegan -NO CHZ PLZ!
Grass Fed Third Pounder with Cheese$13.00
5.5 oz. of grass fed and dry aged beef char-grilled cheeseburger, with onion, pickle, lettuce and sauce. All burgers are served medium.
French Fries$5.00
Crispy, golden french fries
More about Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Taco$3.99
Make-A-Bowl$10.99
Large Fries$3.89
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Wing Fellas image

 

Wing Fellas

5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5pc (Bone-In)$7.49
5pc (Boneless)$6.49
15pc (Boneless)$18.49
More about Wing Fellas
Mi Pueblo Express image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos a la Carte$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Rice
More about Mi Pueblo Express
Supino Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Supino Pizzeria

2457 Russell St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" San Gennaro$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
Katie's Cannoli$6.00
crisp pastry with sweet ricotta; choice of chocolate, pistachio or without.
House Salad (vg, gf)$9.00
seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)
More about Supino Pizzeria
Bai Mai Thai image

 

Bai Mai Thai

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F1. Kow Pad Dinner
Thai style fried rice: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
A1. Spring Roll (1)$1.95
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
F2. Basil Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, basil leaves, and egg.
More about Bai Mai Thai
FOLK image

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
SPECIALTY LATTE
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
More about FOLK
Farmacy Food image

 

Farmacy Food

8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch @ MGC
Have us cater your lunch event at the Marygrove Conservancy. We feature the great Farmacy Food menu you have come to love, plus some classic offerings to round things out.
Curry Chicken$11.99
We top a marinated and grilled breast of chicken with our rich and delicious curry sauce and serve it with Rice & Peas like in the islands!
Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
Fonio is an ancient grain that is naturally gluten free and boasts its own slate of health benefits including strengthening hair, nails, and heart health. Additionally it aides in weight loss and prevents anemia.
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
More about Farmacy Food
Harmony Garden Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Garlic 1.25$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
Fattoush
A Vibrant Mediterranean salad made of mixed, Fresh Veggies and crisp Pita Chips, a tangy Lemon-Sumac dressing gives it its distinctive Flavor
Falafel Pita$6.25
This traditional pita wrap showcases Harmony Garden's world-class falafe.
It features three Falafel pieces topped with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES

Vitamin Juice

6531 greenfield rd, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Cup$6.43
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
Pomango Passion$6.43
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
Fruit Salad$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
More about Vitamin Juice
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crouching Tiger$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Crazy Salmon$17.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
Blue Mango$18.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Gumbo Supreme$10.95
DINNER Baked Chicken$9.95
Large Gumbo Supreme$17.95
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Gumbo Supreme$8.75
Our SPICY broth based gumbo with cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, steamed shrimp and onions, tomato, okra and celery. Served over rice. Includes 2 homemade cornbread muffins.
***includes shellfish stock***
Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage$7.75
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Topped with spicy cajun beef sausage and served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.
DINNER Fried Catfish$11.95
Perfectly seasoned crispy catfish filets. Served with your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Athens Souvlaki image

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Rice$4.25
(Avgolemono)
Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken$9.35
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Gyro Sandwich$7.95
Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion
More about Athens Souvlaki
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Bee Sting$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
14" Build Your Own$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
14" Uptown & The Bronx$22.00
cup & char pepperoni, NYC pizza sauce, parsley, mootzarella, pecorino, shaved parm
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab$28.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
The Yardbird$13.50
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
1/2lb Beef Brisket$12.50
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
More about Slows To Go
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

1413 Farmer St, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miel$5.75
A latte with honey and cinnamon
Mocha$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
Bake Sale$6.50
Bake Sale is a chocolate chip cookie au lait full of comfort and nostalgia. This drink combines coffee and steamed oat milk with brown sugar, vanilla, butter, and bruléed chocolate.
More about Madcap Coffee
Street Beet image

 

Street Beet

4626 3rd Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheezy Quesadilla$7.00
Cheezy quesadilla drizzled with jalapeno sauce [NF]
Cheezy Potato Thriller$6.00
fried potatoes, nacho cheese & sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla [GF Option]
Supreme Crunchywrap$11.00
tostada, walnut chorizo, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico & cashew sour cream wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla [add jalapeno, spicy mayo and/or guac for $1 each]
More about Street Beet
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)$12.99
Organic kale with house-made sesame dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, and quinoa (GF, SF) — this salad is packed with protein!
The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when greens are not available)$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.
Okra Stew Bowl (GF, SF)$7.99
Bowl of fresh okra, tomato, onion, black eyed peas, and rice.
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Okra Fries$11.00
Crispy Okra Chips, In-House Pimento Cheese
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
More about SavannahBlue
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
Italian$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
Stinson$13.75
Peppered ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, maple glazed onions, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll. Served warm.
More about Mudgie's Deli

Neighborhood Map

Map

More near Detroit to explore

Map

More popular cities to explore

