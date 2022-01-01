Detroit restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|Popular items
|turkey chops
|$18.00
Crispy turkey chop with two sides. +$1 for Mac.
|catfish dinner
|$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
|shrimp dinner
|$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
Frenchies in Detroit
8100 Kercheval Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|The Hot Dog
|$4.00
Hot dog served on a steamed bun with mustard, ketchup. sweet relish, and onions. Add shredded cheese for an additional charge.
Also available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering
|The Detroiter Dog
|$5.00
Hot dog wrapped in bacon served on a steamed bun topped with mustard, chilli, and onions. Add shredded cheddar cheese for an additional charge.
Now available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering.
*Chili may contain beef fat
|The Kercheval Dog
|$5.00
Hot dog wrapped in bacon served on a steamed bun topped with Pineapple, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno and Cotija Cheese.
Also available as a plant based hotdog, please specify when ordering
Supino Pizzeria
6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|House Salad (vg, gf)
|$9.00
seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)
|Rucola Salad (vt, gf)
|$8.00
arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)
|12" Pepperoni
|$12.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Alfredo Potato
|$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
|Cajun Chicken Bayou
|$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
|House Potato
|$12.60
Chicken breast, broccoli, bacon and cheese
Saucy Brew Works
2671 John R Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
|Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens
1222 Library St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Yoga Girl
|$11.00
Kale, baby spinach, carrots, raw beets, roasted brussels sprouts, organic spicy tofu, warm quinoa, 7Greens' miso sauce and drizzle sriracha
|K Foxy
|$7.35
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, crazy good butterons, 7Greens’ caesar sauce
|Blake Bowl
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, spinach, green onion, roasted sweet potatoes, salsa fresca, avocado, chorizo, lime squeeze, 7Greens' jalapeno cilantro lime sauce
PAO
114 W. Adams, Detroit
|Popular items
|Truffle Mushroom Dumplings
|$15.00
House-made Dumpling , Shitake, Cremini
Mushroom Duxelle, Truffle Ponzu
|Japanese Caesar
|$12.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Wasabi Caesar Dressing
|General PAO's Chicken
|$21.00
Shishito Peppers and Onions, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, Hoisin Reduction, Japanese Sticky Rice, Crispy Wanton
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|6pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|20pc Boneless
|$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|10pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Motor City Brewing Works
470 W Canfield St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$9.25
NEW! Four cheese blend , olive oil, oregano, topped with grated Parmesan and Garlic Spice. Served with house ranch and tomato herb sauce. Cut into 10-12 pieces
|BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
Hickory BBQ sauce, fontina cheese, bacon, roasted chicken and red onion. Topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.00
Start with our 10" Pizza Crust, pick your favorite sauce* and then a cheese. Then add any meat, vegetable or fruit selection. Add extra cheese for $1.50. (*Pesto Sauce additional $1.00)
Coriander Kitchen and Farm
14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit
|Popular items
|Tempeh Rueben
|$13.00
Pastrami spiced tempeh grilled, topped with caraway kraut, vegan 1,000 island, and swiss on toasted rye. Make it vegan -NO CHZ PLZ!
|Grass Fed Third Pounder with Cheese
|$13.00
5.5 oz. of grass fed and dry aged beef char-grilled cheeseburger, with onion, pickle, lettuce and sauce. All burgers are served medium.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Crispy, golden french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
|Make-A-Bowl
|$10.99
|Large Fries
|$3.89
Wing Fellas
5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn
|Popular items
|5pc (Bone-In)
|$7.49
|5pc (Boneless)
|$6.49
|15pc (Boneless)
|$18.49
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mi Pueblo Express
7271 Dix St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Tacos a la Carte
|$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
|Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
|Rice
PIZZA
Supino Pizzeria
2457 Russell St, Detroit
|Popular items
|18" San Gennaro
|$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
|Katie's Cannoli
|$6.00
crisp pastry with sweet ricotta; choice of chocolate, pistachio or without.
|House Salad (vg, gf)
|$9.00
seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)
Bai Mai Thai
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|F1. Kow Pad Dinner
Thai style fried rice: Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
|A1. Spring Roll (1)
|$1.95
Deep-fried wrapped spring roll skin, stuffed with clear noodles and assorted vegetables, served with plum sauce.
|F2. Basil Fried Rice Dinner
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, bell peppers, green onions, white onions, basil leaves, and egg.
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|Popular items
|SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
|SPECIALTY LATTE
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
|SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)
|$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
Farmacy Food
8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Popular items
|Lunch @ MGC
Have us cater your lunch event at the Marygrove Conservancy. We feature the great Farmacy Food menu you have come to love, plus some classic offerings to round things out.
|Curry Chicken
|$11.99
We top a marinated and grilled breast of chicken with our rich and delicious curry sauce and serve it with Rice & Peas like in the islands!
Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
Fonio is an ancient grain that is naturally gluten free and boasts its own slate of health benefits including strengthening hair, nails, and heart health. Additionally it aides in weight loss and prevents anemia.
|Curry Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Popular items
|Mini Garlic 1.25
|$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
|Fattoush
A Vibrant Mediterranean salad made of mixed, Fresh Veggies and crisp Pita Chips, a tangy Lemon-Sumac dressing gives it its distinctive Flavor
|Falafel Pita
|$6.25
This traditional pita wrap showcases Harmony Garden's world-class falafe.
It features three Falafel pieces topped with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
SMOOTHIES
Vitamin Juice
6531 greenfield rd, Detroit
|Popular items
|Fruit Cup
|$6.43
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
|Pomango Passion
|$6.43
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
|Fruit Salad
|$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Crouching Tiger
|$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
|Crazy Salmon
|$17.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
|Blue Mango
|$18.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit
|Popular items
|Small Gumbo Supreme
|$10.95
|DINNER Baked Chicken
|$9.95
|Large Gumbo Supreme
|$17.95
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Small Gumbo Supreme
|$8.75
Our SPICY broth based gumbo with cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, steamed shrimp and onions, tomato, okra and celery. Served over rice. Includes 2 homemade cornbread muffins.
***includes shellfish stock***
|Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage
|$7.75
Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Topped with spicy cajun beef sausage and served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.
|DINNER Fried Catfish
|$11.95
Perfectly seasoned crispy catfish filets. Served with your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.
FRENCH FRIES
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Popular items
|Lemon Rice
|$4.25
(Avgolemono)
|Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken
|$9.35
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Gyro Sandwich
|$7.95
Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Popular items
|14" Bee Sting
|$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
|14" Build Your Own
|$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
|14" Uptown & The Bronx
|$22.00
cup & char pepperoni, NYC pizza sauce, parsley, mootzarella, pecorino, shaved parm
Slows To Go
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
|$28.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
|The Yardbird
|$13.50
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
|1/2lb Beef Brisket
|$12.50
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
Madcap Coffee
1413 Farmer St, Detroit
|Popular items
|Miel
|$5.75
A latte with honey and cinnamon
|Mocha
|$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
|Bake Sale
|$6.50
Bake Sale is a chocolate chip cookie au lait full of comfort and nostalgia. This drink combines coffee and steamed oat milk with brown sugar, vanilla, butter, and bruléed chocolate.
Street Beet
4626 3rd Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Cheezy Quesadilla
|$7.00
Cheezy quesadilla drizzled with jalapeno sauce [NF]
|Cheezy Potato Thriller
|$6.00
fried potatoes, nacho cheese & sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla [GF Option]
|Supreme Crunchywrap
|$11.00
tostada, walnut chorizo, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico & cashew sour cream wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla [add jalapeno, spicy mayo and/or guac for $1 each]
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)
|$12.99
Organic kale with house-made sesame dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, and quinoa (GF, SF) — this salad is packed with protein!
|The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when greens are not available)
|$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.
|Okra Stew Bowl (GF, SF)
|$7.99
Bowl of fresh okra, tomato, onion, black eyed peas, and rice.
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Popular items
|Okra Fries
|$11.00
Crispy Okra Chips, In-House Pimento Cheese
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Popular items
|To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
|Italian
|$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
|Stinson
|$13.75
Peppered ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, maple glazed onions, and chipotle mayo on a brioche roll. Served warm.