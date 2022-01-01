Detroit American restaurants you'll love

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
shrimp dinner$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
wing dinner$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
catfish dinner$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
The Potato Place image

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cajun Chicken Bayou$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
Alfredo Potato$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
MeatLovers Potato$15.35
Ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
More about The Potato Place
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
Braised Oxtail$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
More about SavannahBlue
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
Barrett$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Italian$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
More about Mudgie's Deli
Marrow image

 

Marrow

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.8 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Camembert$18.00
Local camembert with fruit preserve, baked in puff pastry
Holiday Ham DEPOSIT$25.00
$16/LB.
House brined and smoked ham crusted with brown sugar glaze and spices
Deposit Only. Balance will be due upon pick-up.
Beef Tenderloin Roast DEPOSIT$50.00
$36/LB.
Whole tenderloin (3-4 lbs), trimmed and tied, ready to roast
Deposit Only. Balance due upon pick-up
More about Marrow
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepper Steak and Rice$13.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
Quesadillas$12.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Slows BarBQ Corktown image

BBQ

Slows BarBQ Corktown

2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT

Avg 4.9 (11406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese 32oz$16.00
Sweet Potato Mash 16oz$8.00
Mac N Cheese 16oz$8.00
More about Slows BarBQ Corktown
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
T-Bone Dinner$18.99
Starter's Famous Steak Bites$7.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Fresh Market Deli

18551 Grand River ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac n Cheese
Catfish Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin$12.99
Beef Meat Balls Dinner + Rice or Mash potato +Two Sides n Muffin$12.99
More about Royal Fresh Market Deli

