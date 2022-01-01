Detroit American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Detroit
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|Popular items
|shrimp dinner
|$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
|wing dinner
|$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
|catfish dinner
|$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Cajun Chicken Bayou
|$11.75
NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato
|Alfredo Potato
|$11.85
Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!
|MeatLovers Potato
|$15.35
Ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
|Braised Oxtail
|$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Popular items
|To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
|Barrett
|$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
|Italian
|$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
Marrow
8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|Baked Camembert
|$18.00
Local camembert with fruit preserve, baked in puff pastry
|Holiday Ham DEPOSIT
|$25.00
$16/LB.
House brined and smoked ham crusted with brown sugar glaze and spices
Deposit Only. Balance will be due upon pick-up.
|Beef Tenderloin Roast DEPOSIT
|$50.00
$36/LB.
Whole tenderloin (3-4 lbs), trimmed and tied, ready to roast
Deposit Only. Balance due upon pick-up
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Popular items
|Pepper Steak and Rice
|$13.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
BBQ
Slows BarBQ Corktown
2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese 32oz
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato Mash 16oz
|$8.00
|Mac N Cheese 16oz
|$8.00
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Popular items
|T-Bone Dinner
|$18.99
|Starter's Famous Steak Bites
|$7.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50