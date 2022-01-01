Detroit bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Detroit

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
shrimp dinner$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
wing dinner$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
catfish dinner$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Supino Pizzeria image

 

Supino Pizzeria

6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Supino (vt)$19.00
red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
18" San Gennaro$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
Shonda Bread$9.00
I caved. LaShonda makes this all of the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good. With a side of marinara and LaShondas super secret cheese blend
More about Supino Pizzeria
FOLK image

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ESPRESSO & DRIP
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
More about FOLK
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Bee Sting$15.00
NYC pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mootzarella, Fresh Basil, topped with Hot Honey
14" Build Your Own$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
14" Bee Sting$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
Braised Oxtail$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
More about SavannahBlue
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
Barrett$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Italian$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
More about Mudgie's Deli
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepper Steak and Rice$13.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
Quesadillas$12.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar image

PASTA

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

438 Selden St, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carpaccio$16.00
thinly sliced Wagyu beef, hazelnuts, crispy capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Nebbiolo Vinaigrette
Farinata$16.00
chickpea pancake, hazelnut romesco, spaghetti squash, saba
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano, peppercorn blend
More about SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
Slows BarBQ Corktown image

BBQ

Slows BarBQ Corktown

2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT

Avg 4.9 (11406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese 32oz$16.00
Sweet Potato Mash 16oz$8.00
Mac N Cheese 16oz$8.00
More about Slows BarBQ Corktown
Olin bar & kitchen image

TAPAS

Olin bar & kitchen

25 E Grand River, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$39.00
Cured Salmon Tartine$15.00
Autumn Salad$13.00
More about Olin bar & kitchen
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eatóri Burger$18.00
Wagyu Beef, Tarragon Truffle Aioli, Arugula, Hand-Cut Chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Habanero Mayo, Lettuce, Fried Pickles, Hand-Cut Chips
Sumac Salad$14.00
Kale & Arugula Mix, Housemade Citrus Sumac Dressing, Feta Cheese, Quinoa, Fried Chickpeas, Dried Apricots, Marcona Almonds, Beets, Cucumber
More about Eatóri Market
MIX Bricktown (M!X) image

 

MIX Bricktown (M!X)

641 Beaubien St, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO$16.00
Baked Potato Smothered with Marinated Chicken, Broccoli & Housemade Alfredo Sauce.
LAMB CHOPS & FRIES$22.00
4 Succulent Grilled Lamb Chops w/ Housemade Zip Sauce. Served with Seasoned Fries
THE LYNDA CARTER$16.00
Deep Fried Vegan Chik'N Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickles. Drizzled with our Signature 24K Gold Sauce. Served with Seasoned Fries.
More about MIX Bricktown (M!X)
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
T-Bone Dinner$18.99
Starter's Famous Steak Bites$7.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
The Royce Detroit image

 

The Royce Detroit

76 W Adams Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half a Dozen Staff Picks (Pack of 6)$145.00
Our staff's favorites! Trust us to build you the perfect half case of wine!
Chorizo - Mild Pork Salami, Spain$7.00
Drunken Goat - Hard Cheese, Spain$6.00
More about The Royce Detroit
BackStreet At Large Multiplex image

 

BackStreet At Large Multiplex

14925 Livernois Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.95
Lamb Chop App$13.95
More about BackStreet At Large Multiplex
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

634 Selden St, Detroit

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Mink

1700 Trumbull, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Cherry Crepe cake$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
West Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
East Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
More about Mink

