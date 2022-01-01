Detroit bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|shrimp dinner
|$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
|wing dinner
|$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
|catfish dinner
|$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
Supino Pizzeria
6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit
|18" Supino (vt)
|$19.00
red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
|18" San Gennaro
|$20.00
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
|Shonda Bread
|$9.00
I caved. LaShonda makes this all of the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good. With a side of marinara and LaShondas super secret cheese blend
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|ESPRESSO & DRIP
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
|SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
|SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)
|$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|10" Bee Sting
|$15.00
NYC pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mootzarella, Fresh Basil, topped with Hot Honey
|14" Build Your Own
|$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
|14" Bee Sting
|$23.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
|Braised Oxtail
|$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
|Barrett
|$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
|Italian
|$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Pepper Steak and Rice
|$13.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
PASTA
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar
438 Selden St, Detroit
|Carpaccio
|$16.00
thinly sliced Wagyu beef, hazelnuts, crispy capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Nebbiolo Vinaigrette
|Farinata
|$16.00
chickpea pancake, hazelnut romesco, spaghetti squash, saba
|Cacio e Pepe
|$17.00
tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano, peppercorn blend
BBQ
Slows BarBQ Corktown
2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT
|Mac & Cheese 32oz
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato Mash 16oz
|$8.00
|Mac N Cheese 16oz
|$8.00
TAPAS
Olin bar & kitchen
25 E Grand River, Detroit
|Salmon
|$39.00
|Cured Salmon Tartine
|$15.00
|Autumn Salad
|$13.00
Eatóri Market
1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit
|Eatóri Burger
|$18.00
Wagyu Beef, Tarragon Truffle Aioli, Arugula, Hand-Cut Chips
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Habanero Mayo, Lettuce, Fried Pickles, Hand-Cut Chips
|Sumac Salad
|$14.00
Kale & Arugula Mix, Housemade Citrus Sumac Dressing, Feta Cheese, Quinoa, Fried Chickpeas, Dried Apricots, Marcona Almonds, Beets, Cucumber
MIX Bricktown (M!X)
641 Beaubien St, Detroit
|CHICKEN ALFREDO POTATO
|$16.00
Baked Potato Smothered with Marinated Chicken, Broccoli & Housemade Alfredo Sauce.
|LAMB CHOPS & FRIES
|$22.00
4 Succulent Grilled Lamb Chops w/ Housemade Zip Sauce. Served with Seasoned Fries
|THE LYNDA CARTER
|$16.00
Deep Fried Vegan Chik'N Sandwich w/ Vegan Cheese, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickles. Drizzled with our Signature 24K Gold Sauce. Served with Seasoned Fries.
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|T-Bone Dinner
|$18.99
|Starter's Famous Steak Bites
|$7.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50
The Royce Detroit
76 W Adams Ave, Detroit
|Half a Dozen Staff Picks (Pack of 6)
|$145.00
Our staff's favorites! Trust us to build you the perfect half case of wine!
|Chorizo - Mild Pork Salami, Spain
|$7.00
|Drunken Goat - Hard Cheese, Spain
|$6.00
BackStreet At Large Multiplex
14925 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|Wings
|$10.95
|Lamb Chop App
|$13.95
Mink
1700 Trumbull, Detroit
|Almond Cherry Crepe cake
|$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
|West Coast Oysters by the Dozen
|$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
|East Coast Oysters by the Dozen
|$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.