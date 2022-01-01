Detroit BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Detroit

Coriander Kitchen and Farm image

 

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fish Sandwich$14.50
4 oz. of beer battered whitefish, with tangy Michigan cabbage and jalepeno slaw + preserved lemon tartar, on a grilled bun. Served with kettle chips.
Jake's Pastured Bacon$6.00
Jake's pastured pork from west Michigan. 4 strips griddled to perfection.
Original Coriander Egg Sammy (vegan option available)$12.00
Fried egg sandwich on house-made focaccia. Local egg fried over medium, melted Cabot cheddar, slow roasted Coriander Farm's tomato jam, Farm beets, Farm rocket pesto aioli, and salad greens.
Vegan option: substitute tempeh!
More about Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab$28.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
1/2lb Beef Brisket$12.50
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
The Yardbird$13.50
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
More about Slows To Go
Slows BarBQ Corktown image

BBQ

Slows BarBQ Corktown

2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT

Avg 4.9 (11406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese 32oz$16.00
Sweet Potato Mash 16oz$8.00
Mac N Cheese 16oz$8.00
More about Slows BarBQ Corktown
Detroit Wing Spot Co. image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Detroit Wing Spot Co.

12829 harper, Detroit

Avg 3.1 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Punch Blast$1.99
Fruit Punch
Jumbo Shrimp 3 cheese Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Potato$16.99
Grilled Jumbo ShrimpTopped with Cheddar American and Swiss Cheese & Broccoli Stuffed Potato
Fried Lobster Tail & Chip$19.95
Batter and Fried Lobster Tail, Buttermilk Waffle Drizzled in Cinnamon and Hot Maple Syrup
More about Detroit Wing Spot Co.
Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que

17160 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 3.9 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que





