Detroit BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Detroit
More about Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Coriander Kitchen and Farm
14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.50
4 oz. of beer battered whitefish, with tangy Michigan cabbage and jalepeno slaw + preserved lemon tartar, on a grilled bun. Served with kettle chips.
|Jake's Pastured Bacon
|$6.00
Jake's pastured pork from west Michigan. 4 strips griddled to perfection.
|Original Coriander Egg Sammy (vegan option available)
|$12.00
Fried egg sandwich on house-made focaccia. Local egg fried over medium, melted Cabot cheddar, slow roasted Coriander Farm's tomato jam, Farm beets, Farm rocket pesto aioli, and salad greens.
Vegan option: substitute tempeh!
More about Slows To Go
Slows To Go
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
|$28.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
|1/2lb Beef Brisket
|$12.50
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
|The Yardbird
|$13.50
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
More about Slows BarBQ Corktown
BBQ
Slows BarBQ Corktown
2138 MICHIGAN AVE, DETROIT
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese 32oz
|$16.00
|Sweet Potato Mash 16oz
|$8.00
|Mac N Cheese 16oz
|$8.00
More about Detroit Wing Spot Co.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Detroit Wing Spot Co.
12829 harper, Detroit
|Popular items
|Fruit Punch Blast
|$1.99
Fruit Punch
|Jumbo Shrimp 3 cheese Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Potato
|$16.99
Grilled Jumbo ShrimpTopped with Cheddar American and Swiss Cheese & Broccoli Stuffed Potato
|Fried Lobster Tail & Chip
|$19.95
Batter and Fried Lobster Tail, Buttermilk Waffle Drizzled in Cinnamon and Hot Maple Syrup