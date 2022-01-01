Detroit burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Detroit

Wing Fellas image

 

Wing Fellas

5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10pc (Boneless)$12.49
WingFella Wrap$10.95
15pc (Boneless)$18.49
More about Wing Fellas
Harmony Garden Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.75
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
Mini Garlic 1.25$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
Crushed Lentil$3.95
Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite
*Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Motor City Brewing Works image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Motor City Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Marinated then deep fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles and our house secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger - single patty w cheese$6.75
Single 1/4 lb patty and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Bean Burger$9.75
Grilled house made black bean burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, smoky chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun. Contains nuts and dairy products. Add Fries for $2.50
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

18401 wyoming, detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

