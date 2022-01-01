Detroit Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Detroit
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|10pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|10pc Boneless Meal Deal
|$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|10pc Traditional
|$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
More about Wing Fellas
Wing Fellas
5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn
|Popular items
|10pc Bone-In/Combo
|$17.99
|Side Sauce
|$0.50
|10pc Boneless/Combo
|$14.99
More about Rock City Grill
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Popular items
|Steak Shawarma Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl
|$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
|Steak Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
More about Royal Fresh Market Deli
Royal Fresh Market Deli
18551 Grand River ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|Mac n Cheese
|Catfish Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin
|$12.99
|Baked Chicken Dinner (3 PCS) +Two Sides n Muffin
|$10.99
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Popular items
|Wings
6, 10, 20, or 30 Wings! Choose any of our delicious sauces
|Sicily's Special
Marinara base Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers.(no pork by products )
|Benchmark Margherita
Our spin on the classic! Fresh and aged mozzarella, olive oil, parmesan, and fresh basil.