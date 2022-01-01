Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Detroit Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Detroit

Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.3 (4553 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
More about Wing Snob
Wing Fellas image

 

Wing Fellas

5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bone-In/Combo$17.99
Side Sauce$0.50
10pc Boneless/Combo$14.99
More about Wing Fellas
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Steak Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
More about Rock City Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Fresh Market Deli

18551 Grand River ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac n Cheese
Catfish Fillet Dinner (2 large Pcs) +Two Sides n Muffin$12.99
Baked Chicken Dinner (3 PCS) +Two Sides n Muffin$10.99
More about Royal Fresh Market Deli
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
6, 10, 20, or 30 Wings! Choose any of our delicious sauces
Sicily's Special
Marinara base Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers.(no pork by products )
Benchmark Margherita
Our spin on the classic! Fresh and aged mozzarella, olive oil, parmesan, and fresh basil.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Detroit

Chili

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston