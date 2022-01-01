Detroit sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Detroit
FRENCH FRIES
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken
|$11.25
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Lemon Rice
|$4.99
(Avgolemono)
|Gyro Sandwich
|$9.50
Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Steak Shawarma Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl
|$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
|Steak Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.50
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled rye.
|Barrett
|$14.75
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
|Potato Salad (V)
|$4.50
Vegetarian
Contains Gluten
house-made with red skins, bell pepper, apple, celery and wholegrain Michigan beer mustard
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
2501 Russell Street, Detroit
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CAKES
Sweet Potato Sensations
17337 Lahser Rd, Detroit
Ricky's Sub Shop
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126, Dearborn
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Lunchtime Global
660 Woodward Ave, Detroit