Detroit sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Detroit

Athens Souvlaki image

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken$11.25
Topped with Chicken,
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Lemon Rice$4.99
(Avgolemono)
Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion
More about Athens Souvlaki
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Steak Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
More about Rock City Grill
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corned Beef Reuben$14.50
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled rye.
Barrett$14.75
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Potato Salad (V)$4.50
Vegetarian
Contains Gluten
house-made with red skins, bell pepper, apple, celery and wholegrain Michigan beer mustard
More about Mudgie's Deli
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

2501 Russell Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Sweet Potato Sensations image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CAKES

Sweet Potato Sensations

17337 Lahser Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (2060 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sweet Potato Sensations
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

18401 wyoming, detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave
Ricky's Sub Shop image

 

Ricky's Sub Shop

6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126, Dearborn

No reviews yet
More about Ricky's Sub Shop
Lunchtime Global image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Lunchtime Global

660 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
More about Lunchtime Global

