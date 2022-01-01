Detroit soul food restaurants you'll love

Must-try soul food restaurants in Detroit

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
shrimp dinner$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
wing dinner$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
catfish dinner$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Seafood Gumbo$17.95
Large Original Red Beans & Rice$10.95
HP Mac & Cheese$3.95
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when greens are not available)$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.
Okra Stew Bowl (GF, SF)$7.99
Bowl of fresh okra, tomato, onion, black eyed peas, and rice.
Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)$12.99
Organic kale with house-made sesame dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, and quinoa (GF, SF) — this salad is packed with protein!
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
Braised Oxtail$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
More about SavannahBlue
Restaurant banner

 

Ms Monica's Carryout

12863 Livernois, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Dinner$15.50
Dressing
Catfish Dinner$15.88
More about Ms Monica's Carryout

