Detroit soul food restaurants you'll love
Must-try soul food restaurants in Detroit
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|Popular items
|shrimp dinner
|$22.00
Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.
|wing dinner
|$19.00
Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac
|catfish dinner
|$20.00
8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit
|Popular items
|Large Seafood Gumbo
|$17.95
|Large Original Red Beans & Rice
|$10.95
|HP Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Popular items
|The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when greens are not available)
|$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.
|Okra Stew Bowl (GF, SF)
|$7.99
Bowl of fresh okra, tomato, onion, black eyed peas, and rice.
|Mediterranean Kale Salad (GF, SF)
|$12.99
Organic kale with house-made sesame dressing, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, and quinoa (GF, SF) — this salad is packed with protein!
More about SavannahBlue
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
|Braised Oxtail
|$34.00
cheddar risotto, crispy root vegetable, seasonal vegetable
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy