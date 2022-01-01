Corktown restaurants you'll love

Corktown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Corktown restaurants

FOLK image

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ESPRESSO & DRIP
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
Barrett$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
Italian$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
More about Mudgie's Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Mink

1700 Trumbull, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Cherry Crepe cake$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
West Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
East Coast Oysters by the Dozen$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
More about Mink
