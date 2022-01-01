Corktown restaurants you'll love
Corktown's top cuisines
Must-try Corktown restaurants
More about FOLK
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|Popular items
|ESPRESSO & DRIP
CLICK TO SELECT FROM OUR CURRENT OFFERINGS
|SANDWICH: TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
TOMATO CHUTNEY, BACON, 1000 ISLAND DRESSING, CILANTRO, GREENS
CAN BE VEGAN JUST SUB TEMPEH AND VEGAN AOLI!
|SANDWICH: WAFFLE JAM-BRIE (GF)
|$12.00
HOUSE CRANBERRY JAM, CREAMY BRIE ON OUR HOUSE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
ADD BACON, HAM, OR TEMPEH!
More about Mudgie's Deli
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Popular items
|To Go Soup
Click for today's choices
|Barrett
|$14.50
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll.
*Onion roll contains dairy
|Italian
|$14.50
Salami, Prosciutto, Pistachio Mortadella, provolone, fire roasted tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, and vinaigrette dressing served on a hoagie bun.
More about Mink
Mink
1700 Trumbull, Detroit
|Popular items
|Almond Cherry Crepe cake
|$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
|West Coast Oysters by the Dozen
|$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.
|East Coast Oysters by the Dozen
|$25.00
12 oysters, unshucked. Comes with complementary accoutrement.