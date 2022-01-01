Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Corktown
/
Detroit
/
Corktown
/
Cake
Corktown restaurants that serve cake
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
No reviews yet
PASTRY: GF ROSE CITRUS CAKE
$5.00
House-made Gluten-Free Citrus Cake
Topped W/ Citrus Rose Glaze
More about FOLK
Mink
1700 Trumbull, Detroit
No reviews yet
Almond Cherry Crepe cake
$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
More about Mink
