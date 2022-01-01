Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Corktown

Go
Corktown restaurants
Toast

Corktown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PASTRY: GF ROSE CITRUS CAKE$5.00
House-made Gluten-Free Citrus Cake
Topped W/ Citrus Rose Glaze
More about FOLK
Almond Cherry Crepe cake image

 

Mink

1700 Trumbull, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Cherry Crepe cake$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
More about Mink

Browse other tasty dishes in Corktown

Egg Sandwiches

Vegan Sandwiches

Hummus

Map

More near Corktown to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston