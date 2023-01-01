Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Corktown

Corktown restaurants
Corktown restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FLY BY JING: CHILI CRISP$16.50
HOT, CRISPY, TINGLY, UMAMI-RICH. Meet the first 100% all-natural, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, sugar free Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. There's a reason it's widely been called "good on everything". It’s not magic, it’s just made with the absolute best ingredients.
SALAD CUCUMBER CHILI-CRISP SESAME (V!, GF)$8.00
Cucumber, chili, anise, bay leaf, garlic, scallion, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, tamari, sesame.
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Beef Chili (GF)$6.00
Cup Beef Chili (GF)$5.00
More about Mudgie's Deli

