Curry chicken in
Corktown
/
Detroit
/
Corktown
/
Curry Chicken
Corktown restaurants that serve curry chicken
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
No reviews yet
MEAT PIE: CURRY CHICKEN
$10.00
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
No reviews yet
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.00
Curried chicken salad on a croissant with arugula and roma tomato. *Contains cashews
More about Mudgie's Deli
