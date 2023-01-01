Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Corktown

Corktown restaurants
Toast

Corktown restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUMMUS PLATE$12.00
HOUSE HUMMUS, FETA, DUKKAH, GRAZA EVOO, MICRO HERB
*contains: NUTS
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dill Pickle Hummus (V+)$9.00
Vegan
Served with Flat Bread
More about Mudgie's Deli

