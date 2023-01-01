Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Corktown
/
Detroit
/
Corktown
/
Hummus
Corktown restaurants that serve hummus
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
No reviews yet
HUMMUS PLATE
$12.00
HOUSE HUMMUS, FETA, DUKKAH, GRAZA EVOO, MICRO HERB
*contains: NUTS
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
No reviews yet
Dill Pickle Hummus (V+)
$9.00
Vegan
Served with Flat Bread
More about Mudgie's Deli
