Pies in Corktown

Corktown restaurants
Toast

Corktown restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEAT PIE: BEEF BACON TOMATO CHEESE$10.00
Slow cooked Michigan farm raised ground beef in a rich tomato gravy with bacon bits and cheddar cheese filling in short pastry and topped with puff!
MEAT PIE: CURRY CHICKEN$10.00
JAPANESE STYLE GOLDEN TURMERIC CHICKEN CURRY PIE*
INGREDIENTS:
CHICKEN THIGHS, BUTTER, BLENDED OIL, PEAS, POTATO, CAROT, ONION, GINGER, GARLIC, FLOUR, CURRY(TUMERIC, FENUGREEK, CORIANDER, CUMIN, ORANGE PEEL, BLACK PEPPER, CHILLI PEPPER, CINNAMON, FENNEL, GINGER, STAR ANISE, THYME, BAY LEAF, CLOVE, NUTMEG, SAGE, CARDAMOM)
PIE SHELL (Wheat Flour (Unenriched, Unbleached), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Baking Soda)
PASTRY: VEGAN OATMEAL CREAM PIE$9.00
Affectionately named after their late grandmother, Ozella Germaine. Ozella (or Zell) set the standard with preparing quality, gourmet desserts for family and friends. We use no animal products here and include a variety of organic products and high-quality ingredients in all of our food items.
More about FOLK
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$3.50
Contains wheat & soy
More about Mudgie's Deli

Map

Map

