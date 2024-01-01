Pies in Corktown
Corktown restaurants that serve pies
More about FOLK
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|MEAT PIE: BEEF BACON TOMATO CHEESE
|$10.00
Slow cooked Michigan farm raised ground beef in a rich tomato gravy with bacon bits and cheddar cheese filling in short pastry and topped with puff!
|MEAT PIE: CURRY CHICKEN
|$10.00
JAPANESE STYLE GOLDEN TURMERIC CHICKEN CURRY PIE*
INGREDIENTS:
CHICKEN THIGHS, BUTTER, BLENDED OIL, PEAS, POTATO, CAROT, ONION, GINGER, GARLIC, FLOUR, CURRY(TUMERIC, FENUGREEK, CORIANDER, CUMIN, ORANGE PEEL, BLACK PEPPER, CHILLI PEPPER, CINNAMON, FENNEL, GINGER, STAR ANISE, THYME, BAY LEAF, CLOVE, NUTMEG, SAGE, CARDAMOM)
PIE SHELL (Wheat Flour (Unenriched, Unbleached), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Baking Soda)
|PASTRY: VEGAN OATMEAL CREAM PIE
|$9.00
Affectionately named after their late grandmother, Ozella Germaine. Ozella (or Zell) set the standard with preparing quality, gourmet desserts for family and friends. We use no animal products here and include a variety of organic products and high-quality ingredients in all of our food items.