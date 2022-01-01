Avocado toast in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve avocado toast
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Avocado Toast (V)
|$9.00
Vegetarian
Two slices of lemon rosemary sourdough topped with avocado, cucumber, balsamic glaze, and Parmesean.
The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Fresh avocado spread served on marble rye toast and topped with everything bagel seasoning
The Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Toasted slice of multigrain topped with guacamole and served with fruit, choice of eggs