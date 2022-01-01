Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve avocado toast

Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast (V)$9.00
Vegetarian
Two slices of lemon rosemary sourdough topped with avocado, cucumber, balsamic glaze, and Parmesean.
More about Mudgie's Deli
Item pic

 

The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
Fresh avocado spread served on marble rye toast and topped with everything bagel seasoning
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Hudson Cafe image

 

The Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toast$15.00
Toasted slice of multigrain topped with guacamole and served with fruit, choice of eggs
More about The Hudson Cafe
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
More about Eatóri Market

