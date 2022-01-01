Brisket in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve brisket
More about Southern Smokehouse
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.75
|Brisket-D
|$14.95
|Brisket-L
|$8.50
More about Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT
|Brisket Package
|$85.00
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
|Sliced Beef Brisket Package - COLD
|$85.00
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
|Pound Beef Brisket
|$30.00
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.