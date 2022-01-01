Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve brisket

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$8.75
Brisket-D$14.95
Brisket-L$8.50
More about Southern Smokehouse
1/2lb Beef Brisket image

 

Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Package$85.00
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
Sliced Beef Brisket Package - COLD$85.00
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
Pound Beef Brisket$30.00
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
More about Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
Consumer pic

 

Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Beef Brisket$28.00
House-smoked beef brisket, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, BD Signature BBQ Sauce.
More about Brew Detroit

