Buffalo chicken wraps in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street

88 West Columbia Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla
More about Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit

