Buffalo chicken wraps in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street
88 West Columbia Street, Detroit
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla
Starter's Bar and Grill - Plymouth Rd.
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99