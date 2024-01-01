Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

The Goblin Detroit

2547 Bagley Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Bibimbap Roll$14.00
Bibimbap in a roll!
Korean marinated Bulgogi, pickled daikon, lettuce, spicy cucumber, negi, carrots, sesame oil and sesame seeds. Served with a side of kimchi
More about The Goblin Detroit
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Sliders$15.00
marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli
Bulgogi Donburi$0.00
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice
Bulgogi Donduri Bowl$28.00
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, onion, carrot, scallion, sunnyside egg, seasoned nori, white rice
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
Banner pic

 

Woodbridge Pub - 5169 Trumbull Ave

5169 Trumbull Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Lettuce Cups$17.00
Seared Salty Sweet Portobello Mushrooms / Sticky Rice With Toasted Sesame Seeds / Locally Sourced Hydro Bib Lettuce / Kimchi / House-Pickled Daikon / Hoisin (No side included)
More about Woodbridge Pub - 5169 Trumbull Ave

