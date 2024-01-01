Bulgogi in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve bulgogi
The Goblin Detroit
2547 Bagley Street, Detroit
|Bulgogi Bibimbap Roll
|$14.00
Bibimbap in a roll!
Korean marinated Bulgogi, pickled daikon, lettuce, spicy cucumber, negi, carrots, sesame oil and sesame seeds. Served with a side of kimchi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Bulgogi Sliders
|$15.00
marinated ribeye on a challah bun, pickled shishito relish, pickled red cabbage, cucumber, yellow onion, kewpie mayo, honey wasabi aioli
|Bulgogi Donburi
|$0.00
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice
|Bulgogi Donduri Bowl
|$28.00
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, onion, carrot, scallion, sunnyside egg, seasoned nori, white rice
Woodbridge Pub - 5169 Trumbull Ave
5169 Trumbull Ave, Detroit
|Bulgogi Lettuce Cups
|$17.00
Seared Salty Sweet Portobello Mushrooms / Sticky Rice With Toasted Sesame Seeds / Locally Sourced Hydro Bib Lettuce / Kimchi / House-Pickled Daikon / Hoisin (No side included)