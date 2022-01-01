Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve burritos

7Greens image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens - Detroit

1222 Library St, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Biggies Burrito with Chicken$13.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted chicken, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.
More about 7Greens - Detroit
Item pic

 

Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street

88 West Columbia Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
More about Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
10" Burrito$8.49
Small Burrito$4.99
12" Burrito$10.99
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Dinner$13.30
Three burritos filled with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express
Item pic

 

Coronados Southwest Tacos

6117 West Vernor Highway, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Burrito$9.00
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Guacamole, Beans, Cream, and Cheese
Coronados Big Burrito$10.50
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and cheese
Burrito Bowl$11.50
Your choice of 1 or 2 meats, Served in a bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream Jalapeño and cheese
More about Coronados Southwest Tacos
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito with Pork Sausage, Potato Egg, & Cheese$6.75
Breakfast Burrito with Bacon, Potato, Egg, & Cheese$6.85
Breakfast Burrito with Turkey Sausage, Potato, Egg, & Cheese$6.50
More about Mudgie's Deli

