Burritos in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve burritos
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens - Detroit
1222 Library St, Detroit
|Biggies Burrito with Chicken
|$13.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted chicken, black beans, rice, pickled jalapenos, salsa fresca, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce & salsa on the side.
Jojo's Shake Bar - Detroit - 88 West Columbia Street
88 West Columbia Street, Detroit
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit
|10" Burrito
|$8.49
|Small Burrito
|$4.99
|12" Burrito
|$10.99
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express
7271 Dix St, Detroit
|Burrito Dinner
|$13.30
Three burritos filled with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Coronados Southwest Tacos
6117 West Vernor Highway, Detroit
|Southwest Burrito
|$9.00
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Guacamole, Beans, Cream, and Cheese
|Coronados Big Burrito
|$10.50
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and cheese
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.50
Your choice of 1 or 2 meats, Served in a bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream Jalapeño and cheese