Cake in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Crunch Cake$4.99
Strawberry Crunch Cake$4.99
Banana Pudding Crunch Cake$4.99
More about The Potato Place
Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$3.75
Red Velvet Cake$3.75
7-Up Pound Cake$3.75
More about Southern Smokehouse
Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PASTRY: GF ROSE CITRUS CAKE$5.00
House-made Gluten-Free Citrus Cake
Topped W/ Citrus Rose Glaze
More about FOLK
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7UP Cake$2.95
Vegan Cake Choco$4.25
A Chocolate-Lovers Dream! Moist, Luscious Housemaid Vegan Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache
3-Layers Carrot Cake$3.95
Indulge in this Moist Carrot Cake with rich Cream Cheese frosting
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
7UP Pound Cake$3.95
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7UP Pound Cake$3.25
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Limoncello Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Slows To Go
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Pound Cake Slice$8.00
German Chocolate Cake Slice$8.00
Red Velvet Cake Slice$6.00
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
SavannahBlue image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$23.00
More about SavannahBlue
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$5.99
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Olin bar & kitchen image

TAPAS

Olin bar & kitchen

25 E Grand River, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Pound Cake$12.00
More about Olin bar & kitchen
Item pic

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cream Cake$10.00
More about Eatóri Market
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$5.99
Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$4.25
More about Hygrade Deli
Supergeil image

 

Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bumpy Cake$7.00
More about Supergeil
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Charlie$26.00
Two housemade crab cakes with citrus aioli served with potatoes and scrambled eggs.
More about The Block
Almond Cherry Crepe cake image

 

Mink

1700 Trumbull, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Cherry Crepe cake$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
More about Mink
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Choclate Cake$4.99
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

