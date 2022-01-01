Cake in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve cake
More about The Potato Place
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Chocolate Crunch Cake
|$4.99
|Strawberry Crunch Cake
|$4.99
|Banana Pudding Crunch Cake
|$4.99
More about Southern Smokehouse
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Carrot Cake
|$3.75
|Red Velvet Cake
|$3.75
|7-Up Pound Cake
|$3.75
More about FOLK
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|PASTRY: GF ROSE CITRUS CAKE
|$5.00
House-made Gluten-Free Citrus Cake
Topped W/ Citrus Rose Glaze
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|7UP Cake
|$2.95
|Vegan Cake Choco
|$4.25
A Chocolate-Lovers Dream! Moist, Luscious Housemaid Vegan Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache
|3-Layers Carrot Cake
|$3.95
Indulge in this Moist Carrot Cake with rich Cream Cheese frosting
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit
|7UP Pound Cake
|$3.95
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
|7UP Pound Cake
|$3.25
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Lemon Pound Cake Slice
|$8.00
|German Chocolate Cake Slice
|$8.00
|Red Velvet Cake Slice
|$6.00
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.99
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.99
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
More about The Block
The Block
3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
|Crab Cake Charlie
|$26.00
Two housemade crab cakes with citrus aioli served with potatoes and scrambled eggs.
More about Mink
Mink
1700 Trumbull, Detroit
|Almond Cherry Crepe cake
|$50.00
9" round crepe cake. Cream cheese, sour cherry jam, toasted almonds.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Homemade Choclate Cake
|$4.99