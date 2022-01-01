Cheesecake in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|sweet potato cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit
|Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|SteakHouse Cheesecake
|$4.50
A Rich and Creamy 8-oz. Vanilla Cheesecake
Add our Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Treat!
|NY Cheesecake
|$2.95
A rich New-York-Style (4.6 oz.) baked Cheesecake
Add our delicious Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Special experience.
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$12.00
creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, an oat crust, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake
|$5.99
More about The Block
The Block
3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.00
Turtle cheesecake drizzled with caramel, chocolate chips, walnuts, on a graham cracker crust.
|Sweet Potato Cheesecake
|$9.00
Creamy cheesecake, topped with sweet potato spice cake and cream cheese maple icing, graham cracker crust. Contains nuts
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Homemade Cheesecake w/Strawberry
|$4.99
|Homemade Cheesecake
|$4.99