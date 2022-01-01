Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve cheesecake

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
sweet potato cheesecake$9.00
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.3 (4553 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$4.99
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
Oreo Cheesecake$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
More about Wing Snob
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SteakHouse Cheesecake$4.50
A Rich and Creamy 8-oz. Vanilla Cheesecake
Add our Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Treat!
NY Cheesecake$2.95
A rich New-York-Style (4.6 oz.) baked Cheesecake
Add our delicious Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Special experience.
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$12.00
creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, an oat crust, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Praline Cheesecake$6.00
More about Slows To Go
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.99
More about Rock City Grill
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Cheesecake$5.99
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.99
Banana Pudding Cheesecake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mascarpone Cheesecake$10.00
More about Eatóri Market
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Cheesecake$5.99
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.99
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE (PLAIN)$4.00
More about Hygrade Deli
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
Turtle cheesecake drizzled with caramel, chocolate chips, walnuts, on a graham cracker crust.
Sweet Potato Cheesecake$9.00
Creamy cheesecake, topped with sweet potato spice cake and cream cheese maple icing, graham cracker crust. Contains nuts
More about The Block
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Cheesecake w/Strawberry$4.99
Homemade Cheesecake$4.99
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

