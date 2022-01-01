Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Wing Fellas image

 

Wing Fellas

5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
TexasDon Chicken Burger$6.95
More about Wing Fellas
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burger$10.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with 1 choice of a regular-sized side item.
More about Rock City Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Crispy Chicken

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Shrimp Rolls

Meatloaf

Salmon Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston