Chicken shawarma in Detroit

Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Chicken Shawarma Entree
|$14.75
Marinated Chicken Breast with Garlic and Sumac seasoning served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad and our Housemade Garlic Sauce.
*Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$11.75
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$6.75
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Large Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$12.99
|Chicken Shawarma bowl
|$10.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
AKtakeaway - Detroit
150 W. Jefferson, Detroit
|chicken shawarma
|$12.00
chicken shawarma, hommus, tabbouleh, brown rice, garlic sauce & pickles (antibiotic free, gluten free, & halal)
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.00
with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce & pickles (halal)