Chicken tenders in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.3 (4553 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 5 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
More about Wing Snob
Athens Souvlaki image

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$9.25
Hand Battered -4pc
(Add Fries for $2.50)
Chicken Strip Pita$9.50
Hand Battered chicken strips with American and Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
More about Athens Souvlaki
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Starter's Chicken Tenders$12.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.50
Adult Chicken Tenders$12.50
More about Hudson Cafe
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Starter's Chicken Tenders$12.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

