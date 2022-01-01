Chicken tenders in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit
|3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
|5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$12.99
Includes 5 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
More about Athens Souvlaki
FRENCH FRIES
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Chicken Strips
|$9.25
Hand Battered -4pc
(Add Fries for $2.50)
|Chicken Strip Pita
|$9.50
Hand Battered chicken strips with American and Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
|Starter's Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
More about Hudson Cafe
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.50
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$12.50