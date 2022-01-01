Chicken wraps in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Wing Fellas
5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.95
|Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$10.95
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.99