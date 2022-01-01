Chili in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve chili
7Greens
1222 Library St, Detroit
|Soup of the Month...White Bean Chicken Chili
|$6.95
Lemon juice, peas, asparagus, shallots, almond milk and garlic.
Wing Snob
17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit
|X-Sweet Chili
|$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
Motor City Brewing Works
470 W Canfield St, Detroit
|Veggie Chili
|$5.25
Red and green peppers, garlic, onion, jalapenos, pablano pepper, honey, black, pinto & kidney beans. Topped with sour cream and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
Coriander Kitchen and Farm
14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit
|Veggie Chili
|$6.50
Michigan black and kidney beans, slow cooked with garlic and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and white onion.
|Mom's Beef Chili
|$7.50
Grassfed Marrow ground beef slow cooked with tomato, onions, garlic, celery and spices, topped with cilantro and white onion.
Bai Mai Thai
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit
|F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
|F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Vegetarian Chili
|$4.75
Tomato-based soup with a healthy portion of Black and Red Beans, Onions and Herbs
*Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
|Chilentil (Chili-Lentil Combo)
|$4.50
A combination of our Famous Crushed Lentil and Vegetarian Chile
*Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
Green Dot Stables - Detroit
2200 West Lafayette, Detroit
|Venison Chili Cheese Fries
|$3.75
shoestring - venison chili - squeeze cheese
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Three Bean Chili Bowl (GF, NF)
|$7.99
Black beans, red and white kidney beans, veggie crumble, tomato, onion, garlic, and celery with mild spice
Ima – Corktown
2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit
|Side Chili Sauce
|$1.00
|Side Chili Oil
|$1.00
Motor City Brewing Works
19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT
|Veggie Chili - Bowl
|$5.25
Red and green peppers, garlic, onion, jalapeno, pablano pepper, honey, black, pinto & kidney beans. Topped with sour cream and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.