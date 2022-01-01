Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve chili

Supino Pizzeria image

 

Supino Pizzeria

6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
chili oil side$0.50
More about Supino Pizzeria
7Greens image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

1222 Library St, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup of the Month...White Bean Chicken Chili$6.95
Lemon juice, peas, asparagus, shallots, almond milk and garlic.
More about 7Greens
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

17101 East Warren Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.3 (4553 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Sweet Chili$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Item pic

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chili$5.25
Red and green peppers, garlic, onion, jalapenos, pablano pepper, honey, black, pinto & kidney beans. Topped with sour cream and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Coriander Kitchen and Farm image

 

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Chili$6.50
Michigan black and kidney beans, slow cooked with garlic and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and white onion.
Mom's Beef Chili$7.50
Grassfed Marrow ground beef slow cooked with tomato, onions, garlic, celery and spices, topped with cilantro and white onion.
More about Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Supino Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Supino Pizzeria

2457 Russell St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
chili oil side$0.50
More about Supino Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Bai Mai Thai

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Lunch
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
More about Bai Mai Thai
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Chili$4.75
Tomato-based soup with a healthy portion of Black and Red Beans, Onions and Herbs
*Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
Chilentil (Chili-Lentil Combo)$4.50
A combination of our Famous Crushed Lentil and Vegetarian Chile
*Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Banner pic

 

Green Dot Stables - Detroit

2200 West Lafayette, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Venison Chili Cheese Fries$3.75
shoestring - venison chili - squeeze cheese
More about Green Dot Stables - Detroit
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Bean Chili Bowl (GF, NF)$7.99
Black beans, red and white kidney beans, veggie crumble, tomato, onion, garlic, and celery with mild spice
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Consumer pic

 

Supercrisp

4830 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Crisp$1.00
More about Supercrisp
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOMEMADE CHILI - BOWL$5.00
More about Hygrade Deli
ima – Midtown image

 

ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Oil$1.00
Side Chili Sauce$1.00
More about ima – Midtown
Ima – Corktown image

 

Ima – Corktown

2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Sauce$1.00
Side Chili Oil$1.00
More about Ima – Corktown
Item pic

 

Motor City Brewing Works

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Chili - Bowl$5.25
Red and green peppers, garlic, onion, jalapeno, pablano pepper, honey, black, pinto & kidney beans. Topped with sour cream and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, roasted marble potatoes, sautéed asparagus, sweet chili glaze.
More about The Block

