Chopped salad in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Saucy Brew Works

2671 John R Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about Saucy Brew Works
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Italian Chopped Salad$45.00
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Marrow image

 

Marrow

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.8 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.00
local greens, sundried tomato, pickled chilis, salumi, burrata, roasted red pepper
More about Marrow
Little Icy’s Luncheonette image

 

Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Chop Salad GF$10.00
Revolution Farms romaine, arugula, dried tart cherry, sunflower seed, roasted sweet potato, chickpea, white balsamic vinaigrette VEGAN GF
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chop Salad$14.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Feta, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about Eatóri Market

