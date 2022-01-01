Chopped salad in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve chopped salad
Saucy Brew Works
2671 John R Street, Detroit
|Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese dressing
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Catering Italian Chopped Salad
|$45.00
Marrow
8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
local greens, sundried tomato, pickled chilis, salumi, burrata, roasted red pepper
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit
|Seasonal Chop Salad GF
|$10.00
Revolution Farms romaine, arugula, dried tart cherry, sunflower seed, roasted sweet potato, chickpea, white balsamic vinaigrette VEGAN GF