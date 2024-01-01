Cinnamon rolls in Detroit

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PASTRY: CINNAMON ROLL image

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PASTRY: CINNAMON ROLL$5.00
You’ll smell sweet Wisconsin butter, real vanilla, and Indonesian cinnamon all held together with organic flour. But the real treat is next. Take one bite. That’s all you’ll need to forget the litany of cinnamon roll disappointments life has dealt you.
More about FOLK
Supergeil image

 

Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Date Roll$6.00
More about Supergeil
Consumer pic

 

Give Thanks Bakery Midtown Detroit

3800 Woodward Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Give Thanks Bakery Midtown Detroit

