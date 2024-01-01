Cinnamon rolls in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|PASTRY: CINNAMON ROLL
|$5.00
You’ll smell sweet Wisconsin butter, real vanilla, and Indonesian cinnamon all held together with organic flour. But the real treat is next. Take one bite. That’s all you’ll need to forget the litany of cinnamon roll disappointments life has dealt you.
Give Thanks Bakery Midtown Detroit
3800 Woodward Ave, Detroit
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25