Cobbler in Detroit

Detroit restaurants that serve cobbler

The Potato Place image

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Cobbler$4.99
More about The Potato Place
Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Cobbler Lg$5.95
Tomato Cobbler sm$3.75
Peach Cobbler Lg$5.95
More about Southern Smokehouse
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

1413 Farmer St, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peach Cobbler Cheezcake Parfait$8.75
By Heaven Sent Cupcakes in Detroit
Vegan cheesecake layered with caramel, chocolate, pecan, and graham cracker crumbles. 6oz.
(Contains nuts)
More about Madcap Coffee
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Peach Cobbler French Toast image

 

DIME STORE

719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Delivery
Peach Cobbler French Toast$12.50
Brioche French toast, peach compote, shortbread crumble, whipped cream.
More about DIME STORE

