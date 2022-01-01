Cookies in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve cookies
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Cookies and Cream Cookie
|$2.99
|Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
|$2.99
|White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
|$2.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
7Greens
1222 Library St, Detroit
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.00
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, cream, salt, flour, baking soda, butter, dark chocolate chunks
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Vegan Cookies Fudge Brownie
|$6.50
These decadent chocolate cookies pack a triple punch stuffed with rich fudge chunks and gooey chocolate chips.
|Vegan Cookies Dates
|$6.50
These Soft, Buttery Vegan Cookies are stuffed with Sweet, Gooey Dates and Toasted Pecans.
|Vegan Cookies Choco Chunk
|$6.50
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Contains Wheat & soy
|Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies
|$2.00
|Vegan Strawberry Lemon Sugar Cookies
|$1.50
Made in House
Contains wheat & soy
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit
|Almond Joy Cookies
|$18.00
toasted coconut, almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips (12)
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$0.94