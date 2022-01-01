Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve cookies

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and Cream Cookie$2.99
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$2.99
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie$2.99
More about The Potato Place
SMOOTHIES • SALADS

7Greens

1222 Library St, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, cream, salt, flour, baking soda, butter, dark chocolate chunks
More about 7Greens
HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cookies Fudge Brownie$6.50
These decadent chocolate cookies pack a triple punch stuffed with rich fudge chunks and gooey chocolate chips.
Vegan Cookies Dates$6.50
These Soft, Buttery Vegan Cookies are stuffed with Sweet, Gooey Dates and Toasted Pecans.
Vegan Cookies Choco Chunk$6.50
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Contains Wheat & soy
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies$2.00
Vegan Strawberry Lemon Sugar Cookies$1.50
Made in House
Contains wheat & soy
More about Mudgie's Deli
Marrow

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit

Avg 4.8 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Two Cookies$5.00
More about Marrow
Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Joy Cookies$18.00
toasted coconut, almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips (12)
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Fourteen East

2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie - Large$2.30
More about Fourteen East
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.94
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

