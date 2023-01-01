Crab rangoon in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve crab rangoon
The Peterboro
420 Peterboro Street, Detroit
|Crab Rangoon
|$12.00
Crab, cream cheese, scallion. Served with spicy chili plum sauce.
*4 PER ORDER*
Contains egg, fish/shellfish, allium, dairy, & gluten.
Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit
|A15. Golden Bags (5) - Crab Rangoon
|$6.25
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet and sour sauce
Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$13.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds,
roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili
sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
