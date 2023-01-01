Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve crab rangoon

The Peterboro

420 Peterboro Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$12.00
Crab, cream cheese, scallion. Served with spicy chili plum sauce.
*4 PER ORDER*
Contains egg, fish/shellfish, allium, dairy, & gluten.
More about The Peterboro
A15. Golden Bags (5) image

 

Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A15. Golden Bags (5) - Crab Rangoon$6.25
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
Item pic

 

Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

160 W Fort St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Dip$13.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds,
roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili
sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
Crab Rangoon Dip$15.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, parsley, scallion, chili sauce, wonton chips
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

