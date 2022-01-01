Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab salad in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Crab Salad
Detroit restaurants that serve crab salad
The Goblin Detroit
2547 Bagley Street, Detroit
No reviews yet
Crab Salad Bowl
$9.00
crab salad - cucumber - avocado - sesame seed - rice
Crab Salad Roll
$7.00
crab salad - avocado - rice - nori
More about The Goblin Detroit
Supercrisp
4830 Cass Ave, Detroit
No reviews yet
Side Side Crab Salad
$3.00
More about Supercrisp
Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit
Chicken Noodles
Meatloaf
Lemon Pound Cake
Chicken Shawarma
Teriyaki Chicken
Salmon Salad
Green Smoothies
Philly Cheesesteaks
Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore
Downtown Detroit
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Wayne State
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Eastern Market
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cass Corridor
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Corktown
No reviews yet
More near Detroit to explore
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston