Crispy chicken in Detroit

Detroit restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Little Icy’s Luncheonette image

 

Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Chedder, Ranch, Baguette$12.00
Cornflake Crusted Free Range Chicken Tenders, Piconning cheddar, smoke house crispy bacon bits, herb buttermilk ranch, French baguette
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Crispy CHICKEN Don image

 

ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy CHICKEN Don$15.00
karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori
More about ima – Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Ranch
Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade ranch.
Crispy Chicken Bacon ranch
Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce,
tomatoes, & homemade ranch.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

