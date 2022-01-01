Crispy chicken in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit
|Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Chedder, Ranch, Baguette
|$12.00
Cornflake Crusted Free Range Chicken Tenders, Piconning cheddar, smoke house crispy bacon bits, herb buttermilk ranch, French baguette
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
ima – Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Crispy CHICKEN Don
|$15.00
karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Crispy Chicken Ranch
Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Bacon ranch
Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce,
tomatoes, & homemade ranch.