Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve croissants

The Potato Place image

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Baked fresh daily! With a limited quantity. If you require more than 3, please call a day ahead so we can prepare your order.
More about The Potato Place
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee - Detroit

1413 Farmer St, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Croissant$6.00
More about Madcap Coffee - Detroit
Mudgie's Deli image

 

Mudgie's Deli

1300 Porter St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant with Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$8.40
Croissant with Ham, Egg, Cheese, & Chipotle Mayo$8.45
Croissant with Beyond Sausage, Egg, & Cheese (Vegetarian)$9.10
More about Mudgie's Deli
Item pic

 

The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant, Chocolate, Bread by Crispellis$5.00
Butter layered pastry with chocolate filling, powdered sugar topping.
Croissant, Plain, Bread by Crispellis$4.00
Butter layered pastry.
Croissant, Ham & Cheese, Bread by Crispellis$9.00
Butter layered pastry with sliced ham and swiss.
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Consumer pic

 

Morningside Cafe - 16369 East Warren Avenue

16369 East Warren Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Croissant$5.50
Butter Croissant$2.50
More about Morningside Cafe - 16369 East Warren Avenue
Fourteen East image

 

Fourteen East

2771 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant - Turkey$6.95
Turkey and Swiss cheese wrapped and baked in a buttery flaky croissant. Served hot.
More about Fourteen East

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Greek Salad

Lasagna

Cheesecake

Garden Salad

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Beef Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wayne State

No reviews yet

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (536 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston