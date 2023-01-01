Croissants in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve croissants
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Corned Beef & Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Baked fresh daily! With a limited quantity. If you require more than 3, please call a day ahead so we can prepare your order.
Madcap Coffee - Detroit
1413 Farmer St, Detroit
|Spinach & Artichoke Croissant
|$6.00
Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St, Detroit
|Croissant with Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$8.40
|Croissant with Ham, Egg, Cheese, & Chipotle Mayo
|$8.45
|Croissant with Beyond Sausage, Egg, & Cheese (Vegetarian)
|$9.10
The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit
|Croissant, Chocolate, Bread by Crispellis
|$5.00
Butter layered pastry with chocolate filling, powdered sugar topping.
|Croissant, Plain, Bread by Crispellis
|$4.00
Butter layered pastry.
|Croissant, Ham & Cheese, Bread by Crispellis
|$9.00
Butter layered pastry with sliced ham and swiss.
Morningside Cafe - 16369 East Warren Avenue
16369 East Warren Avenue, Detroit
|Bacon Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Butter Croissant
|$2.50