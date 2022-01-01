Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curly fries in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Curly Fries
Detroit restaurants that serve curly fries
Wing Fellas
5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn
No reviews yet
Large Curly Fries
$5.49
More about Wing Fellas
Rock City Grill - 9701 Harper Avenue
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$3.99
More about Rock City Grill - 9701 Harper Avenue
