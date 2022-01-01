Curry in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve curry
More about Bai Mai Thai
Bai Mai Thai
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit
|Cup of Red Curry Sauce 12oz
|$2.50
|N10. Pad Thai Curry Lunch
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped raw bean sprout, crushed peanut and lime.
|N10. Pad Thai Curry Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped crushed peanut.
More about Farmacy Food
Farmacy Food
8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Curry Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
More about Green Dot Stables - Detroit
Green Dot Stables - Detroit
2200 West Lafayette, Detroit
|Jamaican Curry
|$3.00
chilled chopped chicken breast - jerked mayo - veg
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Curried Potato Salad
|$6.00
More about Supercrisp
Supercrisp
4830 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Side Curry Mayo
|$1.00
|Curry Dog
|$9.00
Curry slaw, pineapple chutney, pickled ginger, crispy shallot, scallion, nori, curry mayo, sesame.
|Side Curry Slaw
|$2.00
More about Johnny Noodle King
Johnny Noodle King
2601 W Fort St,, Detroit
|JNK Red Curry
|$15.00
coconut curry based pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - fried onion - menma - scallion - watercress - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish
More about ima – Midtown
ima – Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Golden Curry
|$15.00
silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle. Sauce Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.
|Curry Broth Udon
|$16.00
Silky Curry Broth, soft egg, pickled ginger, garlic oil
|Curry Yaki Udon
|$15.00
pan-fried udon • silky curry sauce • bean sprouts • cauliflower • celery • pickled ginger • pickled red fresno pepper