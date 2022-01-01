Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Bai Mai Thai

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Red Curry Sauce 12oz$2.50
N10. Pad Thai Curry Lunch
🌶 Sautéed rice noodles with green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped raw bean sprout, crushed peanut and lime.
N10. Pad Thai Curry Dinner
Sautéed rice noodles with your choice of meat, green onions, bean sprouts and egg in Pad Thai curry sauce, topped crushed peanut.
More about Bai Mai Thai
Item pic

 

Farmacy Food

8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
This bowl takes our Curry Sauce and tops it over Grilled Chicken Breast served with Rice & Peas, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, and Island Sauce. Our curry spice mix includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and chili pepper. Altogether this is a strong anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants filled, anti-viral and fungal mix aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.
More about Farmacy Food
Banner pic

 

Green Dot Stables - Detroit

2200 West Lafayette, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jamaican Curry$3.00
chilled chopped chicken breast - jerked mayo - veg
More about Green Dot Stables - Detroit
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Potato Salad$6.00
Curried Potato Salad$6.00
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Item pic

 

Supercrisp

4830 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Curry Mayo$1.00
Curry Dog$9.00
Curry slaw, pineapple chutney, pickled ginger, crispy shallot, scallion, nori, curry mayo, sesame.
Side Curry Slaw$2.00
More about Supercrisp
Johnny Noodle King image

 

Johnny Noodle King

2601 W Fort St,, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JNK Red Curry$15.00
coconut curry based pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - fried onion - menma - scallion - watercress - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish
More about Johnny Noodle King
Item pic

 

ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Curry$15.00
silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle. Sauce Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.
Curry Broth Udon$16.00
Silky Curry Broth, soft egg, pickled ginger, garlic oil
Curry Yaki Udon$15.00
pan-fried udon • silky curry sauce • bean sprouts • cauliflower • celery • pickled ginger • pickled red fresno pepper
More about ima – Midtown
Curry Udon image

 

Ima – Corktown

2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Udon$16.00
silky curry broth • soft egg • ginger pickle
Golden Curry$15.00
silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle
More about Ima – Corktown

