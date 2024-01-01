Enchiladas in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Chicken Enchilada Potato
|$0.00
NEW Fire braise chicken thigh, enchilada sauce, cheese, topped with jalapenos and pico. Served as a combo with a choice of bottled coke.
Armando's Mexican Restaurant
4242 Vernor Highway, Detroit
|Enchilada Suizas
|$15.25
|Enchilada Dinner
|$10.15
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express
7271 Dix St, Detroit
|Enchilada Clasicas A La Carte
|$3.50
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.
|Enchilada Clasicas Dinner
|$13.00
Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.
|Enchilada Preparadas Dinner
|$13.00
Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.
Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$10.00
Slows smoked brisket, grilled onion, smoked gouda wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cheddar and our Spicy BBQ sauce
|Brisket Enchiladas Dinner
|$18.00
Slows smoked brisket, grilled onion, smoked gouda wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cheddar and our Spicy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.