Enchiladas in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Potato$0.00
NEW Fire braise chicken thigh, enchilada sauce, cheese, topped with jalapenos and pico. Served as a combo with a choice of bottled coke.
More about The Potato Place
Consumer pic

 

Armando's Mexican Restaurant

4242 Vernor Highway, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Suizas$15.25
Enchilada Dinner$10.15
More about Armando's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Clasicas A La Carte$3.50
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.
Enchilada Clasicas Dinner$13.00
Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.
Enchilada Preparadas Dinner$13.00
Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.
More about Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express
Item pic

 

Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Enchiladas$10.00
Slows smoked brisket, grilled onion, smoked gouda wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cheddar and our Spicy BBQ sauce
Brisket Enchiladas Dinner$18.00
Slows smoked brisket, grilled onion, smoked gouda wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cheddar and our Spicy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
Consumer pic

 

El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$19.99
More about El Asador Steakhouse

