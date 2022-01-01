Fattoush salad in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Large Fattoush Salad
|$11.99
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Chicken Fattoush Salad
|$9.90
Fattoush salad topped with, Marinated chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.50
Fattoush salad topped with, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.