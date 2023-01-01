Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$24.99
More about El Asador Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$20.00
Three Tacos With Blackened Walleye, Fresh Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro Lime Crema. Served With Bacon Braised Black Beans And Rice.
More about Brew Detroit

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Rangoon

Cake

Blt Sandwiches

Banana Smoothies

Kale Salad

Rib Tips

Shrimp Rolls

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wayne State

No reviews yet

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston