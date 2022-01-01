French toast in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve french toast
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Plain French Toast
|$11.50
Fluffy Texas Toast coated in a rich egg batter and grilled to perfection
|Kids French Toast
|$9.50
Eatóri Market
1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit
|French Toast
|$14.00
Brioche Toast, Lemon Icing, Blueberry Compote, Candied Lemon, Powdered Sugar, Syrup
The Block
3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
|Chicken & French Toast
|$17.00
Signature wings, housemade cinnamon French toast, powdered sugar, housemade syrup,