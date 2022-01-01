Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve french toast

Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain French Toast$11.50
Fluffy Texas Toast coated in a rich egg batter and grilled to perfection
Kids French Toast$9.50
More about Hudson Cafe
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Brioche Toast, Lemon Icing, Blueberry Compote, Candied Lemon, Powdered Sugar, Syrup
More about Eatóri Market
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & French Toast$17.00
Signature wings, housemade cinnamon French toast, powdered sugar, housemade syrup,
More about The Block
Brioche French Toast image

 

DIME STORE

719 GRISWOLD ST Suite 180, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Delivery
Brioche French Toast
Served with 100% pure Maple syrup.
Peach Cobbler French Toast$12.50
Brioche French toast, peach compote, shortbread crumble, whipped cream.
More about DIME STORE

