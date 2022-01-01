Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve fried rice

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
fried rice$5.00
lamb fried rice$34.00
Chargrilled seasoned lamb chops over vegetable fried rice .
lobster fried rice$45.00
Our famous beer battered 10 oz fried lobster tail drizzled with housemade garlic butter served on a bed of shrimp fried rice.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Bai Mai Thai

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
F7. Garlic Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fry with your choice of meat, white rice, garlic butter paste, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
F5. Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, pineapples, CASHEW NUTS, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
More about Bai Mai Thai
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice w/ Cauliflower$15.00
Sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Johnny Noodle King image

 

Johnny Noodle King

2601 W Fort St,, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JNK Bacon Fried Rice$8.00
jasmine rice - corn - cucumber - house made bacon - pork fu - scallion - seasoned egg - ume glaze - *contains fish/shellfish
More about Johnny Noodle King

