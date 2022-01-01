Fried rice in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|fried rice
|$5.00
|lamb fried rice
|$34.00
Chargrilled seasoned lamb chops over vegetable fried rice .
|lobster fried rice
|$45.00
Our famous beer battered 10 oz fried lobster tail drizzled with housemade garlic butter served on a bed of shrimp fried rice.
Bai Mai Thai
1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit
|F6. Chili Paste Fried Rice Dinner
🌶 Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, broccolis, and egg in house chili paste sauce.
|F7. Garlic Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fry with your choice of meat, white rice, garlic butter paste, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
|F5. Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch
Stir-fried with your choice of meat, white rice, pineapples, CASHEW NUTS, green onions, white onions, peas, carrots, and egg.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St, Detroit
|Fried Rice w/ Cauliflower
|$15.00
Sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame