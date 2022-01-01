Garlic bread in Detroit

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Detroit restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$11.00
NEW! Four cheese blend , olive oil, oregano, topped with grated Parmesan and Garlic Spice. Served with house ranch and tomato herb sauce. Cut into 10-12 pieces
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Sauce Order With Pita Bread$4.99
More about Rock City Grill
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Black Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Eatóri Market

