Greek salad in Detroit

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
The Freshest Tomatoes, sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Beets, Olives and Banana Peppers seasoned with salt and Oregano and dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Greek Salad W/Artichokes$10.75
Topped with Artichoke.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Med Greek Salad$8.35
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
Med Greek Salad W/Gyro$13.30
Topped with Gyro meat.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
More about Athens Souvlaki
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Greek Salad$54.00
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$4.49
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Chicken/Gyro Greek Salad image

 

Coneytown, Gyroland

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken/Gyro Greek Salad$9.90
Our classic Greek salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread.
Side Greek Salad$3.25
Greek Salad$7.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, beets, feta cheese, olives, and our homemade Greek dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Coneytown, Gyroland
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$4.49
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad w/Chicken$15.99
A Greek salad with chicken
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, red onions, sliced beets ,kalamata olives, feta cheese and a side of bread
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

