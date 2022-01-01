Greek salad in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve greek salad
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Greek Salad
The Freshest Tomatoes, sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Beets, Olives and Banana Peppers seasoned with salt and Oregano and dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Sm Greek Salad W/Artichokes
|$10.75
Topped with Artichoke.
ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.
|Med Greek Salad
|$8.35
|Med Greek Salad W/Gyro
|$13.30
Topped with Gyro meat.
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Catering Greek Salad
|$54.00
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.49
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Chicken/Gyro Greek Salad
|$9.90
Our classic Greek salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread.
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.25
|Greek Salad
|$7.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, beets, feta cheese, olives, and our homemade Greek dressing. Served with pita bread.
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.49
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Greek Salad w/Chicken
|$15.99
A Greek salad with chicken
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, red onions, sliced beets ,kalamata olives, feta cheese and a side of bread