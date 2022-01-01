Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled cheese sandwiches in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Detroit restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Eatóri Market
1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit
No reviews yet
Halloumi Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$16.00
Arugula Pesto, Toasted Baguette, Hand-Cut Chips
More about Eatóri Market
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
No reviews yet
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$3.95
More about Coneytown, Gyroland
Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit
Chicken Soup
Crab Salad
Eel
Mediterranean Salad
Fried Rice
Catfish Sandwiches
Waffles
Grits
Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore
Downtown Detroit
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Wayne State
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Eastern Market
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cass Corridor
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Corktown
No reviews yet
More near Detroit to explore
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston