Grits in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Shrimp & Cheese Grits$16.99
Vegan shrimp in a mix of fried corn, peppers, cilantro over creamy polenta cheese grits.
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Shrimp and Grits image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Shrimp and Grits$28.00
Cajun Spiced Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Shiitake Mushrooms, Blistered Tomato
More about SavannahBlue
Hudson Cafe image

 

Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits w/shrimp$8.00
Plain Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.00
More about Hudson Cafe
Eatóri Market image

 

Eatóri Market

1215 Griswold St #150, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp + Grits$22.00
More about Eatóri Market
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE OF GRITS$2.50
More about Hygrade Deli
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Pan seared jumbo shrimp, cheddar jalapeno grits, scallions, applewood smoked pieces (optional)
More about The Block

