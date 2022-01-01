Grits in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve grits
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Vegan Shrimp & Cheese Grits
|$16.99
Vegan shrimp in a mix of fried corn, peppers, cilantro over creamy polenta cheese grits.
More about SavannahBlue
SEAFOOD
SavannahBlue
1431 Times Square, Detroit
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
|Shrimp and Grits
|$28.00
Cajun Spiced Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Shiitake Mushrooms, Blistered Tomato
More about Hudson Cafe
Hudson Cafe
1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226, Detroit
|Cheese Grits w/shrimp
|$8.00
|Plain Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$3.00