Jambalaya in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve jambalaya

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo - 7 Mile

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Small Classic Jambalaya$9.95
Large Classic Jambalaya$17.75
Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya$19.75
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo - 7 Mile
SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Classic Jambalaya$9.95
Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya$19.75
Our spicy rice dish of cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, onions, peppers and tomato. Topped with steamed shrimp. Served with two homemade cornbread muffins.
Large Classic Jambalaya$17.75
A spicy rice dish of cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with two homemade cornbread muffins.
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Lager House - 1254 Michigan Avenue

1254 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jambalaya$6.00
rice, andouille sausage, chicken, smoked ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, celery, garlic and cajun spices
More about Lager House - 1254 Michigan Avenue

