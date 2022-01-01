Karaage in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve karaage
Johnny Noodle King
2601 W Fort St,, Detroit
|JNK Chicken Karaage
|$8.00
japanese fried chicken - black pepper kewpie mayo - lemon - scallion
Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave
2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit
|Karaage Tofu Bites
|$10.00
Battered tofu pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon
|Karaage Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Battered chicken thigh pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon