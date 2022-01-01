Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve karaage

Johnny Noodle King image

 

Johnny Noodle King

2601 W Fort St,, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JNK Chicken Karaage$8.00
japanese fried chicken - black pepper kewpie mayo - lemon - scallion
More about Johnny Noodle King
Banner pic

 

Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage Tofu Bites$10.00
Battered tofu pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon
Karaage Chicken Bites$10.00
Battered chicken thigh pieces in GF batter served with furikake kewpie mayo and lemon
More about Ima Izakaya - 2100 Michigan Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Seaweed Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Green Beans

Chicken Shawarma

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cornbread

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston