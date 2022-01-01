Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Katsu in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Katsu
Detroit restaurants that serve katsu
Marrow
8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit
Avg 4.8
(145 reviews)
Pork Katsu
$17.00
fermented turnip greens, chili mayo, housemade eel sauce, cucumber
More about Marrow
Supercrisp - 4830 Cass Ave. Suite C
4830 Cass Ave, Detroit
No reviews yet
Vegan Katsu Mayo
$2.00
More about Supercrisp - 4830 Cass Ave. Suite C
